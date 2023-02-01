Cincinnati Insurance Co. Has $15 Million Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.25% of Agree Realty worth $15,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,276,000 after purchasing an additional 361,722 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 3.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,189,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,456,000 after acquiring an additional 189,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,534,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,063,000 after purchasing an additional 220,694 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,757,000 after purchasing an additional 218,492 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Agree Realty by 45.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,128,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,649,000 after buying an additional 979,274 shares during the last quarter.

ADC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

In other news, COO Craig Erlich bought 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $79,592.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Agree Realty news, COO Craig Erlich acquired 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $79,592.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,188,086.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agree Realty stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.76. 175,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,105. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.04. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $61.62 and a 12 month high of $80.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

