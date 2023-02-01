Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $1,464,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 27,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 491,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,666,000 after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $153,039.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 452,254 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,263.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $153,039.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 452,254 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,263.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.95.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,994,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,779,072. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $197.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.61.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More

