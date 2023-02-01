Citizens National Bank Trust Department Acquires 600 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in PayPal were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $81.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.21. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $176.20. The firm has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. PayPal’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.93.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

