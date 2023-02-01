Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.26.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

Shares of LYB opened at $96.69 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

