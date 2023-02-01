Citizens National Bank Trust Department Raises Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. United Bank raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,882,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,706,057.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,580 shares of company stock valued at $42,294,778 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $158.64 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $213.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.56, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $268.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.52.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

