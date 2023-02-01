Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 9,800 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lowered its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 69.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,388 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 280.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,161 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth $27,585,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 6,167.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,444,000 after buying an additional 772,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 3,122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 701,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,875,000 after buying an additional 679,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Huntsman from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Huntsman Price Performance

HUN opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Huntsman Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.