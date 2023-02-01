Coin98 (C98) One Day Trading Volume Tops $46.94 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001155 BTC on exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $59.95 million and approximately $46.94 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.65 or 0.01349800 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00007095 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00039515 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014655 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000563 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000438 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.08 or 0.01646256 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.