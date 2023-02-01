Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 4,855 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 2.1% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 4.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,099 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. HSBC increased their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,493,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,500,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $196.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $149.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.24 and a 200 day moving average of $107.59.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

