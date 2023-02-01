Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.18

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 1020 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Condor Resources Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of C$22.84 million and a PE ratio of 17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 19.54 and a current ratio of 19.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11.

About Condor Resources

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. Its portfolio includes various projects, such as the Pucamayo, Chavin, Quriurqu, San Martin, Humaya, Huinac Punta, Andrea, Quilisane, Cobreorco, and Cantagallo.

