Continuum Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Continuum Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.4 %

PM stock opened at $104.24 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.12. The stock has a market cap of $161.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.42.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.