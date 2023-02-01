Continuum Advisory LLC Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,058 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3,550.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.81.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $370.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.09. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $540.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $169.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

