Convergence Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.1% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 112,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 369.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Vertical Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $482.07.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LMT traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $462.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,454. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.91. The firm has a market cap of $117.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $498.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

