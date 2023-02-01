Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.09% of CF Industries worth $16,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 2.3% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 8.6% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $84.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,972. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). CF Industries had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Articles

