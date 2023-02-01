Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 1,927 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial comprises about 2.5% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $35,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 250.0% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter worth $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In related news, CAO Brent Simonich acquired 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,104.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other LPL Financial news, CAO Brent Simonich bought 920 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,104.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPL Financial Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $287.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $281.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.63.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.96. 98,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,987. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.65 and a twelve month high of $271.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.68.

LPL Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Stories

