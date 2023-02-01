Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 2,534 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 439,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 138.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 160.1% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BSCQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.20. 43,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,019. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average of $19.04. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $20.78.

