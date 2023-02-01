Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,089 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems comprises 1.5% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $20,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 87.9% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2,449.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 13,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 92.6% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.14.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

FDS traded down $3.42 on Wednesday, reaching $419.52. 30,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,785. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $474.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.16.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm had revenue of $504.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,886.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $71,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.