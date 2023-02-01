Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Assurant worth $7,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Assurant by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after buying an additional 566,763 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Assurant by 23.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,968,000 after purchasing an additional 151,743 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 338,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,456,000 after purchasing an additional 116,613 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,690,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,216,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIZ. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

AIZ stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $132.78. The company had a trading volume of 36,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,681. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.35 and its 200 day moving average is $143.26. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $194.12.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.11%.

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect major consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services, and credit protection and other insurance products.

