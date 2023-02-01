Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,528 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,750 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Matador Resources worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 104.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 51.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.88. 165,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,064. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.75. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $73.78.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

