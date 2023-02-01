Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$129.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $126.88 million.

Several research firms recently commented on CLB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.58.

Shares of CLB stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.79. 555,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,172. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 77.58 and a beta of 2.59. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average of $18.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Core Laboratories by 171.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Core Laboratories by 185.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Core Laboratories by 15.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

