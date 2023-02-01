Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$129.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $126.88 million.
Several research firms recently commented on CLB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.58.
Shares of CLB stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.79. 555,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,172. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 77.58 and a beta of 2.59. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average of $18.92.
Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.
