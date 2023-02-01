Cormac J. Twomey Sells 328 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2023

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXCGet Rating) EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $45,234.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,702.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Concentrix Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC traded up $4.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.50. 244,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.72. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $108.57 and a twelve month high of $208.48.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 13.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concentrix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 6,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

About Concentrix

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.