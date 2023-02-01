Cormac J. Twomey Sells 328 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $45,234.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,702.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Concentrix Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC traded up $4.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.50. 244,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.72. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $108.57 and a twelve month high of $208.48.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 13.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concentrix

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 6,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

About Concentrix

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.