Cormark Comments on Intact Financial Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) – Cormark raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a report issued on Thursday, January 26th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will earn $11.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.54. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $12.93 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.44 EPS.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.92 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$5.39 billion for the quarter.

IFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$211.00 to C$209.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Intact Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$229.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$231.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$224.82.

TSE:IFC opened at C$193.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$33.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$198.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$196.19. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$169.46 and a 52-week high of C$209.57.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

