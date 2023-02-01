Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.1-$18.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.47 billion. Corteva also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.70-$2.90 EPS.

Corteva Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.48. 4,090,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,879,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.11 and a 200 day moving average of $61.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $68.43.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTVA. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Corteva from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 420.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 30,605 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Corteva by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Corteva by 38.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.