Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.10 billion-$18.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.49 billion.

CTVA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,128,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,889. Corteva has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. Corteva’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 454.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Corteva by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Corteva by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

