Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Lifted by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 4.5% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $496,810,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $331,438,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after acquiring an additional 488,601 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18,651.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 223,139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $106,943,000 after acquiring an additional 221,949 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,621. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $508.16. 81,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $483.85 and its 200-day moving average is $501.52. The company has a market capitalization of $225.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.78.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

