Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.13

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.13 and last traded at $18.08, with a volume of 2592493 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.61.

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $51.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $692,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,328,602 shares in the company, valued at $195,984,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $692,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,328,602 shares in the company, valued at $195,984,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 110,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $1,489,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,670,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 855,143 shares of company stock worth $12,308,258. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

See Also

