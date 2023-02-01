Critical Survey: Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) versus CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN)

CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Rating) and Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

CFN Enterprises has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flywire has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CFN Enterprises and Flywire’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CFN Enterprises $3.16 million 1.61 -$12.21 million N/A N/A Flywire $201.15 million 15.22 -$28.08 million ($0.47) -60.17

Analyst Ratings

CFN Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flywire.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CFN Enterprises and Flywire, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CFN Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Flywire 0 1 7 1 3.00

Flywire has a consensus target price of $31.60, indicating a potential upside of 11.74%. Given Flywire’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Flywire is more favorable than CFN Enterprises.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.1% of Flywire shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of CFN Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of Flywire shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CFN Enterprises and Flywire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CFN Enterprises -276.73% -973,003.94% -241.08% Flywire -18.85% -10.43% -7.93%

Summary

Flywire beats CFN Enterprises on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CFN Enterprises

(Get Rating)

CFN Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of marketing technology solutions. It owns and operates through CAKE and getcake.com, a marketing technology that involves providing a proprietary solution for advanced tracking, attribution and campaign optimization for digital marketers. They have also launched an e-commerce network focused on the sale of general wellness CBD products. The company was founded by Brian Ross on November 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Whitefish, MT.

About Flywire

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly. It serves education, healthcare, travel, and business to business organizations. Flywire Corporation was formerly known as peerTransfer Corporation and changed its name to Flywire Corporation in December 2016. Flywire Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

