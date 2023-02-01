Critical Survey: New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) and Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN)

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) and Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

New Residential Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share. Summit Hotel Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. New Residential Investment pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Summit Hotel Properties pays out -80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. New Residential Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Summit Hotel Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

New Residential Investment has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Residential Investment $3.62 billion 0.00 $772.23 million $2.26 N/A Summit Hotel Properties $361.93 million 2.52 -$65.57 million ($0.20) -42.60

This table compares New Residential Investment and Summit Hotel Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

New Residential Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Hotel Properties. Summit Hotel Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Residential Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.5% of New Residential Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of New Residential Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares New Residential Investment and Summit Hotel Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Residential Investment 28.82% 13.84% 1.95% Summit Hotel Properties -0.66% -0.30% -0.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for New Residential Investment and Summit Hotel Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Residential Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Summit Hotel Properties 0 2 1 0 2.33

Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.24%.

Summary

New Residential Investment beats Summit Hotel Properties on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. New Residential Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions. The company was founded on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

