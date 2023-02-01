Critical Survey: New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) versus Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX)

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) and Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

New York Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.8%. Alexander & Baldwin pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. New York Mortgage Trust pays out -56.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alexander & Baldwin pays out 244.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alexander & Baldwin has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. New York Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and Alexander & Baldwin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust -90.75% -0.25% -0.06% Alexander & Baldwin 6.66% 2.52% 1.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

53.6% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and Alexander & Baldwin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust $206.87 million 5.60 $193.20 million ($0.71) -4.39 Alexander & Baldwin $379.30 million 3.83 $35.40 million $0.36 55.61

New York Mortgage Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alexander & Baldwin. New York Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexander & Baldwin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

New York Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander & Baldwin has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for New York Mortgage Trust and Alexander & Baldwin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust 1 2 3 0 2.33 Alexander & Baldwin 0 1 0 0 2.00

New York Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 20.19%. Alexander & Baldwin has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.10%. Given New York Mortgage Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe New York Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Alexander & Baldwin.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio. Its investment portfolio includes multi-family credit assets, single-family credit assets, agency securities, and other mortgages. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy assets and landholdings that are subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort. The Materials and Construction segment deals with asphalt paving contractor and natural materials and infrastructure construction services. The company was founded by Samuel Thomas Alexander and Henry Perrine Baldwin on 1870 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

