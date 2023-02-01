Crypto (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Stock Price Down 13.6%

Shares of The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Rating) dropped 13.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 1,116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 41,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Crypto Trading Up 5.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40.

About Crypto

(Get Rating)

The Crypto Co provides consulting and development services in the digital asset industry. The firm engaged in the business of providing consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crypto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.