CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.35-3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13-1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. CSG Systems International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.35-$3.65 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised CSG Systems International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

CSGS traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,631. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $52.42 and a twelve month high of $66.58.

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $255.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.80 million. Research analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.54%.

Institutional Trading of CSG Systems International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSGS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,945,000 after buying an additional 42,139 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 33,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.