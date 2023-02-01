CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Shares Down 2.2%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €63.80 ($69.35) and last traded at €64.30 ($69.89). Approximately 179,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 148,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €65.75 ($71.47).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($86.96) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €77.00 ($83.70) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €61.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of €54.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.99.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

