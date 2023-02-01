Curi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,754 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,539 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3,550.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.81.

Adobe stock traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $367.19. 528,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,198. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.09. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $540.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Stories

