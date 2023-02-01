CV SHOTS Price Hits $0.0055 on Top Exchanges (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. CV SHOTS has a market cap of $15.68 million and $30.10 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CV SHOTS has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CV SHOTS token can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CV SHOTS Profile

CV SHOTS was first traded on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00550065 USD and is down -5.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $42.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CV SHOTS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CV SHOTS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

