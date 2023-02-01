CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target Raised to $19.00

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CBAY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.83.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CBAY opened at $8.39 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $8.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a current ratio of 12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 81.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 265,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 119,149 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

