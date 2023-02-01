Davis R M Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,796 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $78,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,622,000 after purchasing an additional 630,526 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,094,000 after acquiring an additional 63,627 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23,653.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,891 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,154,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,633,000 after purchasing an additional 29,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,369,000 after purchasing an additional 325,461 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IJH stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,320. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $277.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.41.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

