Desjardins Boosts Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target to C$10.00

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FRRPF. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. CIBC upped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FRRPF remained flat at $6.87 during trading hours on Wednesday. Fiera Capital has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $8.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.99.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional and retail investors, and private wealth clients. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, Europe, and Other.

