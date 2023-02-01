Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €27.00 by Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been given a €27.00 ($29.35) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DTE. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($25.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($27.17) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($31.52) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($27.17) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €25.00 ($27.17) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Up 0.5 %

DTE stock traded up €0.09 ($0.10) on Wednesday, hitting €20.45 ($22.23). 4,774,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($13.83) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($19.71). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €19.00.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

