Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.75

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.75 and last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 140998 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DTEGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Deutsche Telekom from €27.50 ($29.89) to €29.00 ($31.52) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($28.26) to €28.00 ($30.43) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Deutsche Telekom from €23.50 ($25.54) to €25.00 ($27.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Deutsche Telekom from €27.00 ($29.35) to €26.40 ($28.70) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.58.
Deutsche Telekom Stock Up 1.6 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average of $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.56.
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
