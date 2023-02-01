Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.75

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.75 and last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 140998 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DTEGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Deutsche Telekom from €27.50 ($29.89) to €29.00 ($31.52) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($28.26) to €28.00 ($30.43) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Deutsche Telekom from €23.50 ($25.54) to €25.00 ($27.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Deutsche Telekom from €27.00 ($29.35) to €26.40 ($28.70) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Up 1.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average of $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.56.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom ( OTCMKTS:DTEGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $29.21 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom AG will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

