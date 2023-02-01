Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DFFN opened at $6.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.60. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $19.80.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.69. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen. The firm’s product candidate, Trans Sodium Crocetinate, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.