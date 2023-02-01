Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:DFFN opened at $6.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.60. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $19.80.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.69. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen. The firm’s product candidate, Trans Sodium Crocetinate, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia.
