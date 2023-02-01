DigiByte (DGB) Market Capitalization Tops $165.28 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 1st. In the last week, DigiByte has traded 0% higher against the dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $165.28 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,106.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000395 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.70 or 0.00414208 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.96 or 0.00765884 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00014630 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00092927 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.06 or 0.00571553 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001046 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00183850 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,987,842,414 coins and its circulating supply is 15,982,303,652 coins. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
