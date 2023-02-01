Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Tfo Tdc LLC

Tfo Tdc LLC cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 4.4% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tfo Tdc LLC owned 0.28% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $17,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 121,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 30,097 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 720,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,072,000 after acquiring an additional 11,922 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,955,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,908,000 after purchasing an additional 124,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 273,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter.

DFAT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,916. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.97. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $48.35.

