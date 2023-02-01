Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Rating) were up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $27.09. Approximately 513,553 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 352,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.98.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 4.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average is $27.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 633.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.