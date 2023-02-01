discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Trading 2.2% Higher

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 850 ($10.50) and last traded at GBX 850 ($10.50). 175,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 159,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 832 ($10.28).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($12.72) price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.
discoverIE Group Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £827.70 million and a P/E ratio of 4,750.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 781.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 759.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
discoverIE Group Cuts Dividend
discoverIE Group Company Profile
discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls, and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.
Recommended Stories
- How Do Lawsuits Affect Johnson & Johnson’s Stock Price?
- Has The Salesforce Turnaround Begun?
- Pfizer Stock: What the Bulls and Bears are Getting Wrong
- Should You Take General Motors for a Ride After Earnings?
- These 2 Healthcare Stocks Have Doubled in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.