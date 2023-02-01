discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Trading 2.2% Higher

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 850 ($10.50) and last traded at GBX 850 ($10.50). 175,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 159,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 832 ($10.28).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($12.72) price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £827.70 million and a P/E ratio of 4,750.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 781.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 759.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of GBX 3.55 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. discoverIE Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls, and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

