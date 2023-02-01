Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/25/2023 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $359.00 to $351.00.

1/23/2023 – Domino’s Pizza is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2023 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $441.00 to $429.00.

1/18/2023 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $330.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/17/2023 – Domino’s Pizza was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $430.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2023 – Domino’s Pizza was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/5/2023 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $315.00 to $299.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/5/2022 – Domino’s Pizza was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $460.00 price target on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ traded up $6.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $359.79. The company had a trading volume of 754,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,509. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.29. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.41 and a 1-year high of $463.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,140,000 after purchasing an additional 319,545 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,936,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 572.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 271,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,926,000 after purchasing an additional 231,402 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,273,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 198,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,426,000 after purchasing an additional 116,100 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

