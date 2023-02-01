Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/25/2023 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $359.00 to $351.00.
- 1/23/2023 – Domino’s Pizza is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/19/2023 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $441.00 to $429.00.
- 1/18/2023 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $330.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/17/2023 – Domino’s Pizza was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $430.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/17/2023 – Domino’s Pizza was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/5/2023 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $315.00 to $299.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/5/2022 – Domino’s Pizza was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $460.00 price target on the stock.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance
Shares of DPZ traded up $6.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $359.79. The company had a trading volume of 754,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,509. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.29. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.41 and a 1-year high of $463.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.75.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
