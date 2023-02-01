Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,008,155 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 591,736 shares.The stock last traded at $17.08 and had previously closed at $15.51.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Domo from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Domo from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen cut their price target on Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen cut their price target on Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Domo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The stock has a market cap of $594.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.00.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 7,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $95,784.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,388,759.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Domo news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 7,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $95,784.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,746 shares in the company, valued at $4,388,759.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 12,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $189,210.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,176.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,867. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 713.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 90.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 15.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 12.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

