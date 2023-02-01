Donoghue Forlines LLC Cuts Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in MSCI by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in MSCI by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI Trading Up 4.9 %

A number of research analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MSCI from $500.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on MSCI from $514.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.70.

Shares of MSCI opened at $531.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $470.15. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $564.27. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 115.88% and a net margin of 38.23%. The business had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

