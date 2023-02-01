Donoghue Forlines LLC Decreases Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Ubiquiti Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $292.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.47. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.15 and a 12-month high of $350.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.20). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 129.71% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $498.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.92 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ubiquiti in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $239.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th.

About Ubiquiti

(Get Rating)

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.