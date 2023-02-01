Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $283,000 Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Donoghue Forlines LLC cut its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,956 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MMP shares. Citigroup started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.73.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Shares of MMP stock opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $60.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.47 and its 200 day moving average is $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $154,519.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,825.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Featured Articles

