Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 11,340 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,340 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth about $241,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 250.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 96.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 31.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 17,080 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 315.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

BSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 87,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $3,157,243.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,592,671 shares in the company, valued at $309,937,642.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 50,110 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $1,920,716.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,297,842 shares in the company, valued at $318,056,283.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 87,531 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $3,157,243.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,592,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,937,642.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 172,641 shares of company stock worth $6,366,659 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSY opened at $39.05 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The business had revenue of $268.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

