Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 3,836 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $507,208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,341,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,656,000 after buying an additional 1,071,273 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,466,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,080,000 after buying an additional 929,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.21. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.55 and a fifty-two week high of $156.05. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of -0.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoom Video Communications news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $269,581.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $269,581.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $210,140.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,442 shares of company stock worth $1,709,539 in the last ninety days. 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.